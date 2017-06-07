Montreal police arrest 7 in series of gang-related violent crimes

An investigation that began after a Montreal homicide in June 2016, has resulted in the arrest of seven people suspected of being involved in a series of gang-related violent crimes.

Five searches throughout the city of Montreal on Wednesday led to the seven arrests.

The suspects will appear in Quebec court on Thursday, facing charges of murder, arson, possession of prohibited firearms, fraud and conspiracy.

Those arrested are:

Ebamba Ndutu Lufiau, 28

Jeff Joubens Theus, 25

Vladimir Laguerre, 27

Leeroy Abraham, 25

Elvis Comoe, 28

Pawel Plachta, 25

Kens Emmanuel Noel, 24

The crimes took place in the Montreal area over the course of the last year, Montreal police (SPVM) said.

The seven files in the investigation included one homicide, three arsons, and a file relating to a residential break-in and fraud.

Montreal police allege that most of these acts were committed on behalf of organized crime.

According to the SPVM, several crimes were foiled over the course of the investigation.