June 7, 2017 10:27 pm

GO Transit adding weekday train service on Stouffville line between Toronto and Markham

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

GO Transit has announced all-day, weekday train service will be introduced on the Stouffville line between Toronto and Markham at the end of the month.

GO Transit has announced it will be increasing service on the Stouffville train line between Toronto and Markham on weekdays in an effort to provide all-day service.

As of June 26, several new train trips will be added during the mid-day and evening periods to complement existing morning and afternoon rush hour services.

The new train trips will run between Union Station in downtown Toronto and Unionville GO Station in Markham. The trains will also stop at Kennedy, Agincourt and Milliken GO stations.

GO Transit also said it will add one morning trip and one late evening trip between Union Station and Lincolnville GO Station.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told Global News the Stouffville line is scheduled to be electrified and receive service upgrades throughout the entire week under GO Transit’s Regional Express Rail program by 2025.

