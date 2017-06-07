All possible in Montreal’s latest social development policy

In Montreal, all is possible according to Mayor Denis Coderre’s latest social development policy.

On Tuesday, Coderre, along with Monique Vallée, the head of social and community development in the executive committee of the city, unveiled a new social development policy, called “Montreal de tous les possibles!”

The announcement took place with institutional, community and municipal partners who contributed to establish methods of improving the life of Montreal residents. The project is the fruit of more than one year of work.

“For the first social development policy, Montreal wants to exert its leadership, ensure its focus remains at the heart of sustainable development in the city,” Coderre said.

“We want Montreal to be a city where everything is possible with an exceptional quality of life. And to obtain this objective we need to give ourselves a social development policy that is both coherent and inclusive.”

The new policy seeks to tackle several challenges, such as issues related to poverty, aging, immigration, education success and employment, changing neighbourhoods, and the fight against exclusion and discrimination.

To improve the lives of the most vulnerable, the city is focusing on certain key areas including housing, food, homelessness, immigrant integration, and education and training.

In a press release the city of Montreal said it is devoted to ensuring this policy follows principles of inclusion, flexibility, accessibility, listening and support.

There were more than 1,330 respondents who participated in an online survey during the public consultation process last year.

The commission made these recommendations public in March 2017.

An action plan will be developed with the collaboration of citizens, community groups, institutions, neighbourhoods and linked cities.

“Throughout this policy we want social development to be integrated into all stages of the decision-making process, as well as the implementation stage of various municipalities,” Monique Vallée said.

For Vallée it’s about development on a human scale, “where the concept of living together is truly incarnated in the public space and in our daily lives.”