Okanagan Lake expected to peak next week but don’t let your guard down

As communities throughout the Okanagan continue to fight floodwaters, an end to what seems like the ever-rising Okanagan Lake is now in sight.

Kari O’Rourke with Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says Okanagan Lake is expected to crest by next week.

But O’Rourke cautions it’s important to keep all flood protection measures in place as the flood fight is far from over.

The lake rose seven millimetres since Tuesday and is expected to continue to rise every day until it peaks next week.

Lake water has already saturated numerous beaches, waterfront parks and boardwalks throughout the Okanagan and flooded some homes throughout the region.

The forecast isn’t ideal for flooding either. The temperature is expected to surpass 30 C Wednesday, which will only speed up the snow melt, and rain is in the forecast for Thursday, adding more water to already overwhelmed waterways.

Even though the lake is expected to peak next week, emergency officials warn that won’t mark the end of the flood fight.

“Ground water levels are often a week or two behind increases to lake levels, so residents should monitor lake levels and their properties to help anticipate their flood risk,” according to a news release from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Emergency officials say the flood risk will remain high for the foreseeable future.