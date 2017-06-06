Kelowna flood map shows extent of water ingress if protective measures not taken

It’s not a pretty picture.

A map has been prepared for the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre showing flood areas of Kelowna if Okanagan Lake rises to the projected level of 343.5 metres.

It shows affected areas several blocks from the waterfront.

However, a centre spokesperson says much of the potential flooding would happen only if no flood measures were taken.

“We do however have many forms of flooding protection measures in place including pumps, gabion barriers, sandbags and water dams,” says Laura Wilson in an email to Global Okanagan News.

Wilson says they’re working hard to produce maps showing groundwater flooding projections.

Residents in low-lying areas should continue to monitor basements and crawl spaces.