South Okanagan community under Local State of Emergency

The Red Wing Resorts near Penticton is under a Local State of Emergency, declared Tuesday evening by the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) and the Penticton Indian Band (PIB).

The measure was taken to ensure the flood assistance and response in the community is swift, according to a release from the RDOS.

The resort is home to hundreds of seniors, many of whom will need extra help leaving should an evacuation order be issued if flood waters breach current barriers.

Residents will be told directly if they have to leave their homes, according to the RDOS.

Okanagan Lake is expected to rise another 25 cm before cresting. Officials would like lakeshore residents to prepare for another 60 cm wave barrier above that.

If you require sandbags in the Penticton area, call the South Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre: 250-490-4225 or Toll Free at 1-877-610-3737. For after-hours emergencies, please call the Provincial Emergency Program at 1-800-663-3456.