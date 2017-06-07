World
June 7, 2017 8:20 am

Myanmar says military transport plane with over 100 on board missing

By Wa Lone Reuters

The Chinese-made Y-8 transport plane left the coastal town of Myeik at 1:06 p.m (0636 GMT) heading north to Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.

Google Maps
A A

YANGON – A Myanmar army aircraft with 105 people on board went missing on Wednesday on a flight from a southern town to the city of Yangon, the military and civil aviation officials said.

The Chinese-made Y-8 transport plane left the coastal town of Myeik at 1:06 p.m heading north to Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon.

It lost contact while flying over the Andaman sea, about 32 km west of the town of Dawei, the military and civil aviation officials said.

“The total number of people on the military plane is 105. We received this information from the airplane before departure,” said Kyaw Kyaw Htey, a civil aviation official at Myeik airport.

“We don’t know what exactly happened to this plane after the loss of contact.”

He said the weather had been “normal” with good visibility when the plane took off.

The military has mobilized the air force and navy to search for the aircraft.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
missing Myanmar plane missing
Myanmar
Myanmar military
Myanmar military plane
Myanmar military plane missing
Myanmar plane missing
Yangon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News