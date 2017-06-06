Heart-stopping dashcam video captures close call between little boy and van in Edmonton

An Edmonton man is sharing some startling dash cam video to remind others about the importance of staying alert while driving.

Ryan Collinson posted the video on YouTube on June 2. The dashcam information shows the video was taken at around 1:49 p.m. on the same day.

The 30-second video appears to show the van travel down a residential street at a fairly slow rate of speed when a small child darts out from behind another vehicle parked on the left side of the road.

In the video, you can see and hear the driver slam on the brakes, just missing the child. It sounds like vehicle’s alert noise sounds and the horn blares. The video shows the little boy run away from the vehicle almost immediately.

After a short pause, you can hear Collinson say: “Oh my God” quietly and ask: “Are you OK?”

Several other children gather on the sidewalk — along with the little boy who points towards the vehicle — and the driver moves the vehicle slowly forward.

“You OK?” Collinson can be heard asking again. “You scared?”

Under the YouTube video, the user wrote:

“Had I been texting, playing with the radio, or anything, this kid would have been hit for sure. Even just the bubble he was chasing gave me a warning sign that there were kids there. Luckily I wasn’t going any faster either.”

Collinson told Global News it was that soap bubble that alerted him a child might be close and that’s when he started to react.

The video was also shared on Twitter, with the author adding: “50 km/h down to 30 km/h is a good idea.”

Collinson said the close call happened in the Allard neighbourhood in Edmonton’s far south. That’s near James Mowatt Trail SW and 30 Avenue SW, just west of Highway 2.

Global News reached out to the little boy’s mother who hadn’t heard about the near miss. The woman’s young daughter then revealed the details, reluctantly. The woman says kids in that neighbourhood are often playing outside and the family will use this as a learning opportunity.