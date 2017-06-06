George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

On Tuesday morning Amal and George Clooney welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander.

The babies were born in London and Amal and the twins are doing just fine. The Clooneys confirmed the happy news to ET Canada: “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

The Money Monster star dropped a huge hint that the due date was imminent when he bowed out of attending the ceremony for the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, held in Yerevan, Armenia, on last weekend. In a video he sent along, he explained why he was unable to attend.

“I really would have been [in Yerevan] but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home,” he joked.