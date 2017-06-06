Politics
June 6, 2017 5:42 am

Barack Obama to speak Tuesday to sold-out Montreal crowd of about 6,000

By The Canadian Press

On Tuesday, former U.S. president Barack Obama will deliver a speech to a sold-out crowd in Montreal, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama will be in Montreal Tuesday to deliver a keynote speech to a sold-out audience at the city’s convention centre.

It will be his first visit to Canada since he left the White House in January.

What Obama will talk about hasn’t been revealed, but he’s been given “carte blanche” by his hosts, the Montreal Board of Trade.

There were 6,000 tickets in all, and those destined for the general public sold out in less than 15 minutes.

The cheapest went for $57, while the most expensive was $373.

People are being advised to show up two hours before the 5 p.m. speech.

