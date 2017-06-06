COMMENTARY: There is nothing “fair” about Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals

The key word Kathleen Wynne is trying to distract you with lately is “fair.”

That’s the new Liberal spin word.

We have seen her Fair Hydro Plan to spread the high cost of her energy “mistake” over the next 29 years to the next generation.

There’s the Fair Housing Plan, the Fair Workplaces and Better Jobs Plan.

Raising the minimum wage is all about being ‘fair,’ so everyone can survive while working at a drive thru, rather than a government that creates good jobs we can actually advance in.

There is nothing fair about this old, tired, Liberal provincial government who has neglected our kids, their education, their health care, jobs and the economy, in favour of an overzealous self-inflicted electricity “mistake” that simply did NOT have to cost us this much.

It’s not about being green. It’s about their lack of due diligence when it comes to spending your money.

Where has the fairness been over the past 14 years this party has been in power?

What has happened since then, that now they must be ‘fair?’

Compared to what? Themselves?

Are they suggesting they have been unfair with us up until now?

The smoke and mirrors continue.