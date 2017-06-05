In the wake of London attack, Ottawa officials ramp up security for Canada Day

Canada Day in Ottawa is always a big deal but it will be an even bigger party than usual this year for the country’s 150th anniversary.

And security officials are reassuring Canadians that they’re doing all they can to keep people safe during the long weekend’s events.

There will be “seamless collaboration” among security and intelligence agencies across the country in preparation for events around Canada Day, said public safety minister Ralph Goodale.

“We will not be intimidated by the kind of horrible behaviour that has been exhibited so recently in the United Kingdom,” he said.

Several people, including a Canadian woman, were killed in the weekend terror attack that also left dozens injured.

Security duties will be shared among the Ottawa Police, Gatineau Police, the RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service, said PPS spokesperson Melissa Rusk.

The PPS will manage security on Parliament Hill itself. In previous years, the crowd on the Hill at the annual Canada Day celebrations numbered around 40,000, but this year, she is expecting more.

As such, security will be present and scale to match the crowd size at events over the weekend from June 30 to July 2, with the greatest crowd expected on July 1st.

Visitors to the Hill will, as in previous years, be subject to bag checks and security screening at controlled access points to Parliament Hill. Guards will be checking for prohibited items like alcohol and weapons.

Jantine Van Kregten, Ottawa Tourism’s director of communications, said she’s seen no evidence that people are changing plans to be in Ottawa for Canada Day, given the recent terrorist activity overseas.

Security is always top of mind for special events in Ottawa, and Canada Day is one of the biggest of them all, Van Kregten said.

“That is the biggest day of the year so it is not something they’re just addressing now because of recent attacks in London,” she said in an interview.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says Canada’s capital will do everything it can to prevent an attack when it hosts the country’s 150th birthday on July 1, but admits no amount of preparation can guarantee absolute safety.

“When you see a tragedy that took place in London and on London Bridge and in Manchester, you think could that happen here and sadly, the answer is yes,” Watson said on the weekend.

“There’s no 100-per-cent solution to terrorism.”

With files from the Canadian Press