Man accused of killing Christine Wood seeking bail

WINNIPEG – The man accused of killing Christine Wood is looking for bail.

The hearing for Brett Overby, 30, began Monday morning.

Wood disappeared on August 19, 2016 while visiting Winnipeg from Oxford House with her parents. Her family spent the months following pleading for any information on her whereabouts.

The missing person investigation was handed over to the homicide unit in January. Police tracked cell phones and social media accounts which led investigators to Overby’s home on Burrows Avenue. In March they spent several days searching his home and on April 7, charged Overby with second degree murder.

Police believe Wood was killed just hours after she was last seen alive. Officers believe Wood was killed at the Burrows home but at the time of Overby’s arrest did not have a body.

Her body was found buried in a farmer’s field in the RM of Springfield, just east of Winnipeg, Thursday.