‘The Cosby Show’ co-stars to support Bill Cosby in court

Bill Cosby’s The Cosby Show co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam will reportedly appear in court.

Cosby arrives with TV daughter Keisha Knight Pullam pic.twitter.com/q2pkRaNPrx — Anne Kingston (@anne_kingston) June 5, 2017

The actress is believed to be headed to Norristown, Pennsylvania in support of her former television dad. The report from People says that Cosby’s on-screen wife Phylicia Rashad, 68, will also make an appearance at some point.

Johnny Taylor, president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, is the third name expected to appear in court — according to Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt. “Johnny feels Mr. Cosby has done so much for historically black colleges over his career and it’s important for him to show that support and say ‘Thank you’ because he has not been found guilty of anything,” Wyatt says.

“They’re coming in to hear the truth. Keshia feels the same way,” he continues. “She’s not here to proclaim guilt or innocence. She’s here to finally hear the truth for herself in the courtroom. She wants people to stop listening to the sensationalism and come hear the truth.”

Reps for Pulliam, Rashad and Taylor have yet to confirm their presence in court; however, the former two have previously supported Cosby publicly. “I can only speak to the great man that I know and love, who has been so generous, who has been such a philanthropist, giving back millions of dollars to education and schools,” Pulliam told Access Hollywood Live in January 2015.

The trial starts on Monday for Cosby, 79, and his alleged drugging and sexual assault of former Temple employee Andrea Constand in 2004.