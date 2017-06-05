COMMENTARY: Warriors putting on a show vs. Cavaliers

Have you been watching the NBA finals?

Wow!

If you have, you know what I’m talking about.

I you haven’t, you’re missing out.

If you are not a basketball fan, OK, I can understand if you haven’t tuned in.

But let me tell you, these finals have been something else.

Both teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, are loaded with superstars like LeBron James, Stef Curry and Kevin Durant.

And not only are the best players on the court, the best players are playing their best basketball.

Man oh man, the Warriors are fun to watch.

They play fantastic defence and move the ball around at a frenetic pace, and it seems like anyone can score from just about anywhere on the floor.

The defending champion Cavs are no slouches either.

A great transition team with solid “D” and lethal finishers like James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

READ MORE: Apple exec Eddy Cue accused of heckling Rihanna during NBA Finals

Watching this year’s NBA finals is like checking out a pinball wizard lighting up the table with incredible shots or turning on your Xbox or PS4 and pressing all the right buttons.

High octane, immense energy, huge shots and unbelievable talent on both sides of the floor, yet the Warriors have dominated the scoreboard and have made it look relatively easy in taking a 2-0 series lead on Cleveland after a 132-113 victory Sunday night.

READ MORE: LeBron James’ Los Angeles home vandalized with racial slur

The Cavs are searching for answers, but I’m not sure they’ll be able to crack the code this year.

The way the Warriors are playing — an NBA record 14-0 in the playoffs and a 29-1 mark since March 14 — there could be a quick end to the series.