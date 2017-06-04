Calgary-based lawyer David Khan named leader of Alberta Liberals

The Alberta Liberals have a new leader.

David Khan was announced as leader of the party at the Liberal Party’s annual general meeting in Calgary on Sunday.

Pleased to announce @Dave_Khan is the new leader of the Alberta Liberals! #ableg #abpoli — AB Liberal Party (@ABLiberal) June 4, 2017

Khan is a former vice-president of the party and ran for the Liberals in a byelection and in the last provincial vote. The 42-year-old was born and raised in Calgary and has been involved in Liberal politics in Alberta since the 1990s.

Khan practises indigenous law across Canada, representing First Nations government clients at all levels of court, including the Supreme Court of Canada.

He served on the Calgary Buffalo constituency board before running as the Liberal candidate in Calgary West in the 2014 byelection and in Calgary Buffalo in the 2015 general election.

Khan was up against Calgary lawyer Kerry Cundal for party leadership.

Khan takes over from David Swann, who holds the Liberal Party’s only seat in the Alberta Legislature.

With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News and John Cotter, The Canadian Press.