Calgary lawyers approved as Alberta Liberal leadership candidates

CALGARY – The Alberta Liberals have approved two Calgary lawyers to run as candidates for the party leadership.

Kerry Cundal works for the Immigration Department and ran for the federal Liberals in 2015.

David Khan is a former vice-president of the party and ran for the Alberta Liberals in a by-election and the last provincial election.

READ MORE: Alberta Liberal Party leadership race sees 2 candidates announce

Liberal president Karen Sevcik says they hope the campaign will attract new people who are unhappy with the NDP and disaffected Progressive Conservatives who are leery of new leader Jason Kenney.

She says the party has a good chance of gaining support in Calgary, which has been hit harder by the economic downturn.

The first campaign debate is set for Saturday in Calgary, with a new leader to be announced June 4 following a province-wide online vote.