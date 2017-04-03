Politics
April 3, 2017 4:11 pm

Calgary lawyers approved as Alberta Liberal leadership candidates

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Liberal Leader David Swann, centre, makes a policy announcement in Calgary, Alta., Monday, April 27, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

CALGARY – The Alberta Liberals have approved two Calgary lawyers to run as candidates for the party leadership.

Kerry Cundal works for the Immigration Department and ran for the federal Liberals in 2015.

David Khan is a former vice-president of the party and ran for the Alberta Liberals in a by-election and the last provincial election.

READ MORE: Alberta Liberal Party leadership race sees 2 candidates announce 

Liberal president Karen Sevcik says they hope the campaign will attract new people who are unhappy with the NDP and disaffected Progressive Conservatives who are leery of new leader Jason Kenney.

She says the party has a good chance of gaining support in Calgary, which has been hit harder by the economic downturn.

The first campaign debate is set for Saturday in Calgary, with a new leader to be announced June 4 following a province-wide online vote.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Legislature
Alberta Liberal Party
Alberta Liberals
Alberta politics
David Khan
Kerry Cundal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News