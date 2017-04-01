Politics
April 1, 2017 1:30 pm
Updated: April 1, 2017 1:50 pm

Alberta Liberal Party leadership race sees 2 candidates announce

By Staff 630 CHED

Alberta Liberal leader David Swann, seen above in a file photo, says the province needs to do more to ease pressure on Alberta ambulance services.

Global News
CALGARY – The Alberta Liberals will spend the weekend vetting two people who submitted leadership nomination papers on Friday.

Both candidates stepped forward just hours before the 5 p.m. deadline.

Kerry Cundal ran as a federal Liberal candidate in the 2015 election while David Khan is currently the Alberta Liberals executive vice president.

Both are lawyers from the Calgary area.

St Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse drops out of Alberta Liberal Party leadership race

There had originally been just one candidate running to replace outgoing leader David Swann, but earlier this week St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse withdrew his name, citing “private reasons.”

Liberal leadership organizers will make a final announcement on candidates on Monday morning.

