Alberta Liberal Party leadership race sees 2 candidates announce

CALGARY – The Alberta Liberals will spend the weekend vetting two people who submitted leadership nomination papers on Friday.

Both candidates stepped forward just hours before the 5 p.m. deadline.

Kerry Cundal ran as a federal Liberal candidate in the 2015 election while David Khan is currently the Alberta Liberals executive vice president.

Both are lawyers from the Calgary area.

READ MORE: St Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse drops out of Alberta Liberal Party leadership race

There had originally been just one candidate running to replace outgoing leader David Swann, but earlier this week St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse withdrew his name, citing “private reasons.”

Liberal leadership organizers will make a final announcement on candidates on Monday morning.