Festa della Repubblica: Italian Montrealers celebrate Italian National Day

Festa Della Repubblica takes place June 4th at Saputo Stadium.

Italian-Montrealers are celebrating Italian National Day at Saputo Stadium.

Global News Morning host Laura Casella is hosting the evening.

The celebration includes a performance by Italian music star Antonello Venditti and of course, Italian food.

The Italian city of Bologna is a special guest to the celebration.

Both mayors, Virginio Merola and Denis Coderre will be guests at the celebration.

The event is organized by the Consulate General of Italy in Montreal.

Global News