Festa della Repubblica: Italian Montrealers celebrate Italian National Day

Italian-Montrealers are celebrating Italian National Day at Saputo Stadium.

Global News Morning host Laura Casella is hosting the evening.

The celebration includes a performance by Italian music star Antonello Venditti and of course, Italian food.

The Italian city of Bologna is a special guest to the celebration.

Both mayors, Virginio Merola and Denis Coderre will be guests at the celebration.

The event is organized by the Consulate General of Italy in Montreal.