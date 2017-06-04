Festa della Repubblica: Italian Montrealers celebrate Italian National Day
A A
Italian-Montrealers are celebrating Italian National Day at Saputo Stadium.
Global News Morning host Laura Casella is hosting the evening.
The celebration includes a performance by Italian music star Antonello Venditti and of course, Italian food.
The Italian city of Bologna is a special guest to the celebration.
Both mayors, Virginio Merola and Denis Coderre will be guests at the celebration.
The event is organized by the Consulate General of Italy in Montreal.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.