Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The streets of downtown Winnipeg are filled with thousands of people this morning, walking in celebration of 30 years of pride in the city.

From the steps of the Legislature, the annual Pride Parade made its way down Memorial Boulevard to Portage Avenue, with bright colours, loud music, and decorative floats.

#pridewinnipeg parade on its way to Portage Ave pic.twitter.com/ntBDApaATV — Sean Leslie (@seanglobalnews) June 4, 2017

Sunday marks 30 years since the first Pride Winnipeg festival in the city. On hand to celebrate was Mayor Brian Bowman and Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba Janice Filmon.

Premier Brian Pallister was not in attendance, and posted a video to Twitter shortly before the parade started.

Portions of Memorial Boulevard, Portage Avenue and Main Street will be closed to traffic throughout the morning.

The parade wraps up at The Forks.