Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Winnipeg

The annual Pride Parade starts in front of the Legislature, before heading towards Portage Avenue, then Main Street.

Sean Leslie/Global News
WINNIPEG — The streets of downtown Winnipeg are filled with thousands of people this morning, walking in celebration of 30 years of pride in the city.

From the steps of the Legislature, the annual Pride Parade made its way down Memorial Boulevard to Portage Avenue, with bright colours, loud music, and decorative floats.

Sunday marks 30 years since the first Pride Winnipeg festival in the city. On hand to celebrate was Mayor Brian Bowman and Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba Janice Filmon.

Premier Brian Pallister was not in attendance, and posted a video to Twitter shortly before the parade started.

Portions of Memorial Boulevard, Portage Avenue and Main Street will be closed to traffic throughout the morning.

The parade wraps up at The Forks.

