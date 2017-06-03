Autism sufferers get superhero treatment

A unique theme for a fundraising walk, designed to not only increase awareness for autism but honour those affected by it, is growing in popularity.

The seventh annual Superhero Walk for Autism strolled through Fredericton’s Odell Park on Saturday bringing out more than 100 people of all ages, many in their finest crime-fighting attire.

“People on the autism spectrum have had an affinity towards superheros,” explained Paul McDonnell, Chair of Autism Connections Board. “We just thought, ‘Well, let’s do that. Let’s have a superhero walk because after all, they are superheros.'”

Autism Connections serves 450 families in the Fredericton area who are affected by autism.

The non-profit organization provides assistance in the form of support, education and a wide array of resources for anyone who requires their help.

While the day-to-day operations help to ensure families have what they need to be set up for success, events like the walk help further the conversation about autism and erase any negative stigma.

“It’s really important to raise awareness for autism — I think it’s getting better and better,” McDonnell said. “More people know about autism than ever before … things are getting better all the time.”

McDonnell says caring for those on the autism spectrum can be a difficult challenge that often brings frustration.

For that reason, he believes giving them a day to honour them for who they are, is something they enjoy and deserve.

“Our children and adults and young people with autism — they struggle against tremendous obstacles, and so I think they do a great job sometimes in overcoming those obstacles and we want to celebrate that.”

