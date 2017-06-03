Canada 150: Have you seen these red and white tulips in Edmonton?

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday this July, the City of Edmonton planted thousands of red and white tulips.

The bulbs came all the way from The Netherlands but for some reason, some of the tulips didn’t end up blooming in red and white. Several of the flowers are orange, yellow or red and orange.

While it’s a bit of a mystery as to why all the tulips aren’t red and white, the city has decided to turn it into a scavenger hunt for Edmontonians to get out and enjoy the city, while celebrating Canada’s sesquicentennial.

People are encouraged to explore city parks to find the elusive red and white tulips, snap pictures of them and share them on social media using the hashtag #YegParks. Hint: you can also use the city’s Canada 150 interactive tulip map to help you find one of the 73 locations where the tulips are planted.

“We’ve started to see a lot come in. Nobody has hit all of them yet,” said Amber Brant, community greening coordinator with the City of Edmonton.

The Edmonton in Bloom scavenger hunt is running alongside the city’s annual Front Yards in Bloom program, which encourages residents to nominate beautiful yards. This year, the city has a “Uniquely Canadian” category, which encourages people to beautify their front yards using – you guessed it – uniquely Canadian features.

“It’s just a way to celebrate Canada, and a lot of gardeners love to use their civic pride, their Canadian pride in their garden,” Brant said.

“It’s also a way for people to nominate their neighbours. So if they’re walking by and they see a lot of red and white flowers, or beavers, or maple leafs in people’s gardens, they can use that category when nominating that garden.”

Edmonton is celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday in a number of different ways leading up to July 1. For a full list of events, visit the city’s website.