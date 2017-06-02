1 person dies in boating incident on Lake Manitoba

One person is dead after a tragic boating mishap on Lake Manitoba.

RCMP said a group of four boaters were reported missing late Thursday evening. Police were told they had left earlier that day near Oak Point, off Highway 6, and hadn’t returned.

Emergency crews searched the shores overnight but were unable to locate them.

On Friday morning, three survivors, all residents of Lundar, two males, age 36 and 53, and a 37-year-old female, were eventually found just north of where they had originally launched their boat.

A 54-year-old man from Winnipeg was found dead nearby.

RCMP found the submerged boat near the shoreline.

It’s unknown if any of the boaters were wearing life jackets.