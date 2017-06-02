Grey Cup 2018 festivities coming to Edmonton

The Canadian Football League has called a news conference for Monday afternoon at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium, where it is expected that the league will name Edmonton as the host city for the 2018 Grey Cup game and related festivities.

This will be the fifth Grey Cup played in Edmonton, and the first since 2010 when the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 2017 Grey Cup game will be played in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 26.