June 2, 2017 11:03 am

Grey Cup 2018 festivities coming to Edmonton

By Sports Anchor/Eskimos play-by-play  630CHED

Edmonton Eskimos' JC Sherritt hoists the Grey Cup after his teams win over the Ottawa Redblacks during the 103rd Grey Cup in Winnipeg, Man., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Football League has called a news conference for Monday afternoon at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium, where it is expected that the league will name Edmonton as the host city for the 2018 Grey Cup game and related festivities.

This will be the fifth Grey Cup played in Edmonton, and the first since 2010 when the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 2017 Grey Cup game will be played in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 26.

