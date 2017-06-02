One person killed in collision between truck and semi northeast of Calgary

One person is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi northeast of Calgary Thursday night.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. just west of Beiseker at the intersection of Highway 72 and Range Road 264.

EMS said the truck ended up underneath the semi, and then both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash. The name of the person killed has not been released.