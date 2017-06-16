Bob Layton editorial: The elf was really a giant

This is one of those editorials that starts with the phrase, “If you don’t know his name, you certainly know his work.”

His name was Gary Draeger, and he wore two hats.

His regular job was writing commercials here at 630 CHED.

His other hat was that of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous head elf and he honoured that in royal form.

For months before Christmas, he was thinking about the children, searching out sources for batteries for toys that needed them, and all the little extras it takes to make 630 CHED Santas Anonymous successful.

A man most of you never knew, touched the lives of around 25,000 children every year.

About a dozen years ago, there was a reunion planned, called the Friends of Jerry Forbes. It was for all of us who worked with Jerry up until the time of his passing.

It was Jerry Forbes who started 630 CHED Santa’s Anonymous, and Gary Draeger was looking forward to that reunion.

Instead, he reunited with Jerry himself, on the other side.

I expect Jerry put his arms around him and said, “Well done!”

I’m thinking about Gary today as the golf tournament that bears his name is held.

And, I’m sure we’ll feel his and Jerry’s presence again this fall as 630 CHED Santas Anonymous campaign gets under way.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.