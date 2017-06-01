Kelowna’s Water Street living up to its name
Large puddles began to form Tuesday night on Water Street in Kelowna and have expanded exponentially Wednesday near the Delta Grand Hotel and Prospera Place.
The street is covered in one location.
The City has been pumping out storm sewers in some locations around the Okanagan town where water has backed up as Okanagan Lake continues to rise to record levels.
Storm water normally flows into Okanagan Lake.
A nearby parking lot is also collecting water.
