Calgary bikers ride in support of girl diagnosed with rare form of E.coli

Eight-year-old Peyton Jordan has been in quarantine at the Alberta Children’s Hospital for the past five days, diagnosed with a rare form of E.coli.

“The E.coli turned into another serious disease, hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS) and now it’s going after her kidneys,”said Kiel Jordan, Peyton’s dad.

According to the Mayo Clinic, HUS can lead to life-threatening kidney failure.

Kiel said Peyton has undergone a blood transfusion and Alberta Health Services is investigating how she got sick.

“So far, we’re just in a waiting game. Tonight we’ll learn a little bit more and tomorrow we’ll see what the next step is.”

But there is one reason to smile: a roar of motorcycle engines lights up little Peyton’s face. Outside her window Wednesday evening, more than 100 bikers could be seen. They are part of the organization One Broken Biker.

They chose the hospital as their destination for their weekly bike night.

“She’s had a heck of a time and also she’s part of the biking community, her parents are part of us,” biker Bob Button said. “She knows there are a bunch of people here to support her.”

One Broken Biker was started by Ashlee Atkin after her father, Glenn Lyth, was injured in 2012. The group now offers support to injured bikers and their families across North America and Kiel is a biker himself.

“It doesn’t take much to do good in the world, it doesn’t take much to be a nice person,” Atkin said. “As much as bikers look like mean people or bad people, they’re nice and want to give back to the community.”

And the Jordans knew it to be true as they looked down at the group below them, covered in leather and tattoos and warm smiles.

“I can’t believe the generosity, what people are willing to do for friends in need,” Kiel said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Peyton to help with unforeseen medical costs.

One Broken Biker will be having its spring poker run on Saturday June, 10.