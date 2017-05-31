Revelstoke
Spellcheck fail? Revelstoke gets schooled on ‘scohol’ sign

An accidental misspelling leads to some laughs in Revelstoke, B.C.

Sometimes life smacks of irony and you can’t do anything but laugh.

That’s what the City of Revelstoke is doing after a photo was posted to social media showing the word ‘school’ misspelled on the pavement — in front of a school.

Accidentally spelled SCOHOL by the contracted line painter, the city’s operations manager says the stencils come in two and the painters had them in upside-down and backwards.

Comments on the post ranged from jokes about being home-schooled to the popular slogan “stay in school kids”. One person commented that it may have been a backhanded way to get people to slow down in a school zone.

The spelling gaff was done on Tuesday and the city says the contractor will be fixing it by the end of the day.

While the city’s supervisor is a little ticked by the mistake as well as a little surprised at the attention it’s getting, the operations manager says they’re all managing to have a little chuckle about it.
