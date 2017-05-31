Spellcheck fail? Revelstoke gets schooled on ‘scohol’ sign

Sometimes life smacks of irony and you can’t do anything but laugh.

That’s what the City of Revelstoke is doing after a photo was posted to social media showing the word ‘school’ misspelled on the pavement — in front of a school.

Accidentally spelled SCOHOL by the contracted line painter, the city’s operations manager says the stencils come in two and the painters had them in upside-down and backwards.

Comments on the post ranged from jokes about being home-schooled to the popular slogan “stay in school kids”. One person commented that it may have been a backhanded way to get people to slow down in a school zone.

The spelling gaff was done on Tuesday and the city says the contractor will be fixing it by the end of the day.

While the city’s supervisor is a little ticked by the mistake as well as a little surprised at the attention it’s getting, the operations manager says they’re all managing to have a little chuckle about it.