May 31, 2017 3:01 pm
Updated: May 31, 2017 3:02 pm

École Cardinal Leger School students latest Global Saskatoon SkyTrackers

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The latest Global Saskatoon SkyTrackers from École Cardinal Leger School learn about tornado safety from Meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

Fifth and sixth graders at École Cardinal Leger School are Global Saskatoon’s latest crew of SkyTrackers.

The students have been working hard building rain gauges, anemometers and other weather measuring instruments.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan had the chance to enhance the tornado portion of their weather unit, helping them learn about tornadoes and how to stay safe in severe weather season.

The class also shared with Peter a special cloud identifier that helped them identify cloud types in the sky.

 

