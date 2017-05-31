RCMP still searching for Shuswap man missing, presumed dead, after mudslide

It’s a recovery effort, but the Salmon Arm RCMP aren’t giving up the search to find a missing man believed to be swept away in a mudslide.

Roy Sharp, 75, was reportedly in or around his home when the slide came crashing down on Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road May 5.

“To date, a substantial amount of excavation work has been undertaken and we are hopeful that the efforts will result in our locating his remains,” S/Sgt. Scott West said in a news release.

The RCMP, Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, Ministry of Transportation and a local contracting company, Blackburn Excavation, are continuing to search for him in the slide area.

Neighbours recount Sharp as ‘helpful and caring and just a gentle soul and a wonderful man.’