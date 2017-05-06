Crews search for missing 76-year-old man following mudslide near Tappen, B.C.

Crews are searching for a 76-year-old man who is missing following a large mudslide in Tappen, B.C.

The landslide occurred around midnight Saturday in the 5900-block of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road. RCMP said one home was completely enveloped by the mudslide, and others may have been partially damaged.

An evacuation order was issued for 13 properties, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road is closed from approximately the 5800-block to the 6000-block of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road, and the district is asking the public to avoid the area.

Search and rescue crews, RCMP and Emergency Management BC are on site.

A chopper has been brought in to conduct a geotechnical assessment of the site to ensure it is safe enough for searchers to move in and look for the man.