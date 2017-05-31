University of Saskatchewan managerial layoffs not tied to budget shortfall: officials
University of Saskatchewan officials said recent managerial layoffs are not designed to address a budget shortfall.
In a memo obtained by Global News, the university announced that 15 staff positions are being eliminated from the finances and resources portfolio.
Officials said the move has been planned for roughly a year.
Last week, the university offered 1,100 employees voluntary buyout packages due to the provincial funding decrease.
University officials said the two measures are not related.
The university is also closing a research centre, resulting in the loss of six positions, due to the recent funding cuts in the provincial budget.
