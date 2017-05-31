Education
University of Saskatchewan managerial layoffs not tied to budget shortfall: officials

By Reporter  Global News

Recent managerial layoffs at the University of Saskatchewan are not tied to the budget shortfall, according to officials.

University of Saskatchewan officials said recent managerial layoffs are not designed to address a budget shortfall.

In a memo obtained by Global News, the university announced that 15 staff positions are being eliminated from the finances and resources portfolio.

Officials said the move has been planned for roughly a year.

Last week, the university offered 1,100 employees voluntary buyout packages due to the provincial funding decrease.

University officials said the two measures are not related.

The university is also closing a research centre, resulting in the loss of six positions, due to the recent funding cuts in the provincial budget.
