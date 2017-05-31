Penticton manufacture to reopen next week

Britco Construction’s shuttered Penticton operation is set to reopen next week following successful company restructuring.

A downturn in the Canadian oil industry created difficulties for the modular construction company.

But Britco has signed a major contract to provide permanent school expansions around the province, prompting renewed work at their South Okanagan site.

A job fair continues at the company’s Penticton facility from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forty new employees will be brought in on top of ex-workers who will be re-hired, communications and marketing manager Meghan Cairns said.

Britco is also building modular residential buildings, which Cairns said are built 30 per cent quicker through their pre-fabricated methods.

Trimple M Modular Ltd bought Britco this month.

The B.C. company specializes in hotels, townhouses, apartment buildings and permanent offices built in their controlled off-site construction facilities in Agassiz and Penticton.

Britco’s leasing division and mobile buildings were bought by Black Diamond Group in April.