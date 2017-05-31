Penticton manufacture to reopen next week
Britco Construction’s shuttered Penticton operation is set to reopen next week following successful company restructuring.
A downturn in the Canadian oil industry created difficulties for the modular construction company.
But Britco has signed a major contract to provide permanent school expansions around the province, prompting renewed work at their South Okanagan site.
A job fair continues at the company’s Penticton facility from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Forty new employees will be brought in on top of ex-workers who will be re-hired, communications and marketing manager Meghan Cairns said.
Britco is also building modular residential buildings, which Cairns said are built 30 per cent quicker through their pre-fabricated methods.
Trimple M Modular Ltd bought Britco this month.
The B.C. company specializes in hotels, townhouses, apartment buildings and permanent offices built in their controlled off-site construction facilities in Agassiz and Penticton.
Britco’s leasing division and mobile buildings were bought by Black Diamond Group in April.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.