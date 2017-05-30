West Island Community Shares celebrates reaching $1.2-million fundraising goal

The West Island Community Shares was in celebration mode Tuesday at the Salle Paulien Julien in Saint-Geneviève.

The umbrella organization reached its $1.2-million fundraising goal for 2016, surpassing it by $5,000

“It is a celebration. We support 41 organizations, local non-profits from across the West Island, and we are so proud of our team and the volunteers and the community for coming forward and supporting us,” West Island Community Shares Executive Director Leanne Bayer told Global News Tuesday.

The non-profit groups that will receive funding attended Tuesday’s event. They want the public to know the money will make a difference.

“Some of the money we use for our preschool for children with developmental issues,” explained Natalie Chapman from the West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped. “We would not be able to help as many families as we do without the money,”

West Island Community Shares is setting its fundraising goals higher to $1.3 million for its 20th anniversary in 2017.