Missouri family secretly records FedEx driver stealing from them

Usually when a delivery driver stops by your house you expect them to drop something off, not take something with them.

But that’s exactly what happened to one Missouri family when a FedEx Ground driver stole US$60 off their front porch during a delivery – and it was all captured on their home security camera.

“We spend lot of money to have things delivered so we trust them to deliver it,” the homeowner, who did not wish to be identified, told WKRG News in Missouri.

The theft occurred at a home in Independence, MO on Wednesday morning. Home security cameras show the driver dropping off his delivery – before spotting US$60 in cash underneath the front doormat.

The homeowner says they left the money under the mat for their 17-year-old daughter.

“We all go through hard times and sadly my daughter works really hard, she’s only 17, she works really hard for her money, I work really hard,” the homeowner said.

‘I want the person who did this to my sister to be caught’: Family of Edmonton hit-and-run victim looks for answers

The girl’s father tracked down the FedEx driver around an hour later and confronted him about the stolen money in a confrontation also caught on video.

“I saw you take that sixty dollars from under the mat,” the girl’s father tells the driver. “I got you on camera.”

The driver apologized for the theft and returned the money.

FedEx issued a statement last week promising a full review into the driver’s conduct.

“FedEx Ground contracts for and expects the highest levels of conduct from service providers and their employees,” Meredith Heighington Miller, Manager of FedEx Public relations, said in a statement. “We are reviewing this incident and will take the appropriate steps to address this situation.”

The homeowners say the driver told them he was experiencing financial troubles as his wife battles medical issues.

“And he has children. He’s been working a lot to pick up the slack for that, and I’m not saying what he did was right by any means but I understand what he did and I would like to talk to him and maybe help him out,” the homeowner said.

The family declined to press criminal charges.