RCMP issue arrest warrant for 18-year-old after social media threats

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 18-year-old woman after threats were made over social media.

On Monday Yorkton RCMP received a complaint about a threat that was directed towards a female high school student over the weekend via social media by another female who does not live in Yorkton.

As a precaution, Yorkton Regional High School initiated their safety procedures and a hold and secure was put into place until the end of the day (May 29).

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Monica Tataquason, who is charged with two counts of uttering threats. Tataquason may be in Regina but this has not been confirmed.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call their local police service or 911.