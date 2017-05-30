View full results
Canada
May 30, 2017 5:39 pm

RCMP issue arrest warrant for 18-year-old after social media threats

By Web Producer  Global News

On Monday Yorkton RCMP received a complaint about a threat that was directed towards a female high school student over the weekend via social media by another female who does not live in Yorkton.

File / Global News
A A

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 18-year-old woman after threats were made over social media.

On Monday Yorkton RCMP received a complaint about a threat that was directed towards a female high school student over the weekend via social media by another female who does not live in Yorkton.

As a precaution, Yorkton Regional High School initiated their safety procedures and a hold and secure was put into place until the end of the day (May 29).

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Monica Tataquason, who is charged with two counts of uttering threats. Tataquason may be in Regina but this has not been confirmed.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call their local police service or 911.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
RCMP
Sask RCMP
Social Media
Yorkton
yorkton regional high school

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News