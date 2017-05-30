Elections Saskatchewan mulls moving 2020 provincial election

The fall of 2020 is shaping up to be a busy one for Saskatchewan voters.

The next provincial and municipal elections are scheduled to take place five days apart.

Elections Saskatchewan officials said this could be problematic and are proposing changing one of the election dates.

Their preference is to move the provincial election forward six months to spring 2021.

However, both the Saskatchewan Party and the provincial NDP are against this idea.

The government hopes to speak with both urban and rural municipal leaders in the next few months before making a final decision.