East end shooting investigation leads to drug trafficking charges

The Regina Police Service (RPS) believe the shooting that took place on Fines Drive early Monday morning was not a random occurrence.

The investigation is still ongoing but police have found evidence of drug trafficking connected to the incident, and two males have been charged as a result.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Fines Drive around 3:25 a.m. on the morning of May 29, following reports of gun shots. Police found a 24-year-old male victim on the scene. He was taken to hospital and has been released.

RPS believe the shooting took place outdoors.

This ongoing investigation led police to a residence in the 300 block of Fines Drive. There police arrested an adult male who was found in breach of release conditions.

A warrant was obtained, and officers searched the residence. Drug paraphernalia associated with trafficking was discovered, including scales, drug residue, a bundle of case, documents and cell phones.

A second adult male was arrested in connection, and both have been charged.

Amin Ilmi, 26, of Edmonton and Terrell King Carr, 24, of Regina are both charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Ilmi is also charged with breach of an undertaking.

Both appeared in Regina Provincial Court Tuesday morning.