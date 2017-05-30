Quebec passes back-to-work law to end construction strike

The Quebec government passed legislation early today putting an end to the province’s construction strike and forcing workers back to work by Wednesday.

Members of the legislature debated the bill until early this morning, but the Liberal majority in the legislature had all but ensured it would pass, with the final vote coming in 76 to 21 in favour.

READ MORE: Quebec construction strike: Back-to-work legislation

The legislation maintains current working conditions for the province’s 175,000 construction workers and grants them a pay raise of 1.8 per cent.

It also triggers an immediate five-month mediation period to allow labour unions and construction companies to hammer out a new collective agreement, after which they will be required to enter into arbitration.

Labour Minister Dominique Vien says in a statement it was important to put an end to the strike, which was costing the Quebec economy $45 million per day.

READ MORE: Quebec construction strike: Premier promises back-to-work legislation next week

The strike was the second such walkout in the Quebec construction industry in four years, crippling work on major projects such as the Champlain Bridge replacement and a Montreal superhospital.

“We recognize the importance of the right to strike and bargaining,” Vien said in a statement. “However, it was our responsibility to consider not only the major economic impact of the conflict but also the social harm.”

A spokesman for a coalition of construction labour unions promised to contest the bill in court, saying the legislation favours employers.

Thousands of workers gathered in front of Quebec’s legislature on Monday to voice their disapproval of the government’s decision.