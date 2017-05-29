Peter Watts: Why employees want individual attention from employers

Two stories on my Sunday morning Alberta Morning News program suggest the reality of the 21st century workplace is that employees are looking for employers to address their individual circumstances.

Following a Mercer International study on global talent trends, Ilana Hechter of Mercer talked about the difference between human resources strategies of companies, and the wants and needs of workers.

According to the Mercer study, nearly half of all workers want more of a focus on health and wellness. Fifty-five per cent want more flexible work options and 34 per cent do not feel empowered to create their own career success.

That’s certainly true for employees with developmental disabilities. They just want a chance and they are hoping the Alberta government’s Bill C-17, the Fair and Family-friendly Workplaces Act, will give them what they want.

They would settle for a good job at fair pay, something that hasn’t always been available to them. It will take what the Mercer study calls a “change-agile” organization to make wishful thinking a reality in the modern workplace.

The second topic on my show was an interview with Bruce Uditsky, chief executive officer of Inclusion Alberta. Uditsky talked about the challenges that folks with development disabilities face in finding a good job.

Listen to both interviews below: