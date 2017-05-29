Hamilton LRT extension environmental assessment off to Queen’s Park

The City of Hamilton’s environmental assessment (EA) for the newly lengthened Light Rail Transit route to Eastgate Square is off to the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change for consideration.

The document, however, isn’t specific about whether or not the bridge over the Red Hill Valley Parkway needs to be replaced, which could have an impact on the project’s cost.

Paul Johnson, the city’s director for LRT project co-ordination, said the EA report is based on a 2011 project design study for the same area.

“This report is about engineering work to strengthen the bridge, so that it and the LRT can function together,” Johnson said.

“There is more work being done on an analysis to make sure that is the case,” he added.

The parkway had been in place when the original study was done, Johnson said.

“We know some of the structural information already. Obviously, there could be some volatility on cost and we need to know that. However, we are not anticipating this will be a situation where we have to tear everything down and start all over again,” he said.

The LRT plan for the west side calls for an LRT-specific bridge over Highway 403, but Johnson points out there are different challenges with that area.

For one thing, on the west side there is a transition from King Street West over to Main Street West.

You can view the document online or at City Hall.

The ministry will receive comments from the public on the project until June 28.

After that, environment minister Glen Murray will have 35 days to either approve the plan or ask for further study.