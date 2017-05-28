Doctors perform ‘surgery’ on special needs patient’s stuffed animal

WINNIPEG – A doctor at Concordia Hospital was able to make a patient’s day by performing an unusual surgery.

The surgeon and a health care aid sewed up a few holes on Dean Hebert’s stuffed wolf, a present his parents gave the 23-year-old when he entered the Intensive Care Unit two months ago.

“It was just a really nice thing they did for him,” said Hebert’s mother Michelle.

Hebert has had special needs whole life, she said. Over the past six years, respiratory issues have kept him in and out of ICUs.

Every time he goes into the hospital, his parents get him a present and this time it was the stuffed wolf.

“We have dogs at home and so the wolf is very similar in size to those dogs and I think he really quite enjoys having this large fuzzy thing on his bed to remind him of the dogs at home and so I think he’s quite pleased that we had people taking care of it for him,” said Michelle.

“We were so touched that they did this,” she continued.

Michelle said what the hospital staff did brought a smile to her son’s face and brightened her family’s day.