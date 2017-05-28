Doug Brown
Kids take field with former football stars

8th annual Doug Brown Football Camp.

WINNIPEG – Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Doug Brown led dozens of children through drills and a football combine at the University of Winnipeg.

The eighth annual Doug Brown Football Camp was open to all athletes who received funding from KidSport to play football in 2016.

Brown, along with other former and retired CFL players led the kids through position-specific drills and exercises at the U of W Axworthy Recreation Centre.

“Everything from teamwork to leadership skills to work ethic to discipline, skill development and obviously there’s a health component that is fantastic for these kids as well,” said Brown.

Kidsport is a national charity that provides financial assistance enabling kids to play organized sports.

Since 201, 600 children have attended the free camp which is supported by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and this year, The Asper Foundation, which donated $15,000.

