La Ronde says goodbye to La Pitoune

It may be the beginning of the season at La Ronde, Montreal’s amusement park on Ile-Sainte-Hélène, but it’s the end of the line for La Pitoune.

It is said that all good things must come to an end, and that day has come for the iconic log ride.

La Ronde was inaugurated during Expo ’67, and La Pitoune has been around since the beginning, providing family-fun to generations of Montrealers.

WATCH BELOW: Expo 67 celebrates 50 years

The announcement of the closure was made on La Ronde’s website.

“After 50 seasons, the Pitoune ride has reached the end of its useful life and will not re-open for our 2017 season,” the statement reads. “We greatly appreciate the history and tradition of this classic La Ronde ride and thank you for your patience while we evaluate alternatives for a replacement ride in the future.”

READ MORE: La Ronde unveils first virtual reality roller coaster in Canada

La Ronde, now owned and operated by Six Flags, is the largest outdoor amusement park in Eastern Canada, boasting over 40 rides and attractions.