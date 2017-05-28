Canada
May 28, 2017 1:20 pm
Updated: May 28, 2017 1:21 pm

La Ronde says goodbye to La Pitoune

By Web producer  Global News

In this 2010 file photo, a La Ronde patron riding in La Pitoune, shows a sign of relief, during a heatwave along the eastern seaboard. After 50, years, the amusement park announced the ride would not be open for the 2017 season. Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Mario Beauregard/ The Canadian Press
It may be the beginning of the season at La Ronde, Montreal’s amusement park on Ile-Sainte-Hélène, but it’s the end of the line for La Pitoune.

It is said that all good things must come to an end, and that day has come for the iconic log ride.

La Ronde was inaugurated during Expo ’67, and La Pitoune has been around since the beginning, providing family-fun to generations of Montrealers.

The announcement of the closure was made on La Ronde’s website.

“After 50 seasons, the Pitoune ride has reached the end of its useful life and will not re-open for our 2017 season,” the statement reads. “We greatly appreciate the history and tradition of this classic La Ronde ride and thank you for your patience while we evaluate alternatives for a replacement ride in the future.”

La Ronde, now owned and operated by Six Flags, is the largest outdoor amusement park in Eastern Canada, boasting over 40 rides and attractions.

