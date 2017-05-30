Nova Scotia election: Liberal Ben Jessome re-elected in Hammonds Plains-Lucasville

Liberal incumbent Ben Jessome in the riding of Hammonds Plains-Lucasville.

This was a riding to watch with Jessome facing off against Halifax Councillor and Progressive Conservative candidate Matt Whitman, who won in the municipal election with 55 per cent of the vote against two other candidates.

Jessome took the seat in the 2013 election. He was a backbench MLA in the Liberal government and elected almost immediately after studying at Acadia University.

The riding was formed before the 2013 election and prior to that, it did not have a clear-cut partisan history. In the previous riding of Hammonds Plains-Upper Sackville, MLAs from all three major parties were elected between 1993 and 2009, though the Progressive Conservatives held the longest streak of wins from 1999 to 2006.

NDP candidate Paul McGuinness and Jessica Alexander with the Green Party also ran.