Calgary city councillor ‘won’t be intimidated’ by lawsuit over Kensington development

Calgary Coun. Druh Farrell calls a lawsuit filed against her “an attempt to silence legitimate opposition” to a 10-storey development proposal in Kensington.

“As I’ve mentioned before, I won’t be intimidated,” Farrell told Global News in her first on-camera interview since news of the suit went public.

“I have a responsibility to represent my constituents and the community, and they’ve made their opinions very clear about the land-use issues and other issues and I see this as an attempt to silence that voice.”

The Terringo family, who own Osteria de Medici restaurant and the property it sits on at the corner of 10 Street NW and Kensington Road, are seeking damages in excess of $200,000, as well as having Farrell removed from council.

They say Farrell defamed them, interfered with their land-use application and disregarded her public duties when she opposed the project.

The Terringos applied to have the property re-zoned to allow for a building taller than the permitted eight storeys. The new building would include a hotel.

The lawsuit claims Farrell misused her authority by inviting bylaw officers to an annual event held during Calgary Stampede at a location adjacent to the restaurant.

The plaintiffs claim Farrell sought to have the city’s special event bylaw changed “as a targeted means to deny subsequent approvals” of their annual Stampede event.

Farrell maintains her opposition of the development came from advocating for her constituents.

“The community made it very clear that they didn’t support it for a whole number of reasons. It was also a refusal from the planning department. That doesn’t happen very often. So the planning department recommended refusal as well,” she said.

Calgary City Council rejected the development in May 2015 by a vote of eight to six — something the lawsuit claims would have been passed if Farrell hadn’t interfered.

“I was simply doing my job and I will continue to do my job in representing the community,” Farrell said.

The Terringos want to revisit the last vote on the development, and have council re-assess their application.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and a statement of defence has not yet been filed.

— With files from News Talk 770’s Aurelioi Perri