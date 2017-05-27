Hundreds gather in Montreal for 3rd annual March for Humanity

Dozens of flags from different countries and diverse ethnic groups and religions gathered on the streets of downtown Montreal to take part in the March for Humanity and Genocide Prevention.

Marchers started at The Michal and Renata Hornstein Pavilion for Peace and made their way to Place du Canada.

READ MORE: Montreal march against genocide commemorates victims of all backgrounds

The focus for Saturday’s event was to display the strong ties and peace within different communities.

Montreal’s diversity and multiculturalism was also at the forefront.

“Montreal is an international city,” Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said. “[We’re] one of the eight United Nations cities. We have over 63 international organizations.”

READ MORE: Scientists and science supporters take part in Montreal March for Science

For those who have been impacted by genocide, the march aims to demonstrate just how safe the city is.

“We are not relatively, we are safe,” Roméo Dallaire, former lieutenant-general, said. “This is safety, a million times better than many, many countries.”

Dallaire also said having gatherings where different groups come together can help with cohesiveness.

“The parade brings us visually and physically together,” Dallaire said. “In doing so, it builds enormous momentum in us.”