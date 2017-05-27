Global Edmonton shines at national RTDNAs, capturing 4 awards

Global Edmonton won four Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) national awards at a ceremony in Toronto Saturday night.

Global Edmonton captured two awards for television: Charlie Edwards Award for Spot News and Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage. Global Edmonton was awarded for its coverage of the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire.

Watch some of the videos from Global News’ Fort McMurray wildfire coverage below:

The television station also received the Digital Media Award for its Family Matters segment.

Read about some of the stories below:

Family Matters: an update on stories that resonated with you

The Digital Media Award was given to Global Edmonton for its Family Matters segment. In 2016, Global Edmonton launched the parenting segment to look at everything from sex ed to screen time and picky eating.

Bob Layton was given the Sam Ross Award for National television for his Sept. 23, 2016 editorial in which he looked at the separation of elderly Alberta couples, including how he would feel if he was separated from his wife.

Watch Bob Layton’s editorial below:

Global Edmonton was also honoured earlier this year with a Canadian Screen Award for Best News Special for coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfire.