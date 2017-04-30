Global Edmonton snags 6 awards at Prairie Regional RTDNAs

Due in large part to its extensive coverage of the May 2016 wildfires in Fort McMurray, Global Edmonton won six Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Prairie Regional Awards at a ceremony held in Calgary Saturday evening.

For television, Global Edmonton received three awards: the Bert Cannings Award for Best Newscast, the Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage and the Sam Ross Award for Editorial/Commentary.

The Best Newscast and Continuing Coverage awards were for coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market): Fort McMurray wildfire

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage: Fort McMurray wildfire

Watch below: Global News thanks the people of Fort McMurray for sharing their stories with grace and courage, and helping our crews cover the wildfire.

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary: Life School

Bob Layton was given the Sam Ross Award for his Sept. 23, 2016 editorial in which he looked at the separation of elderly Alberta couples, including how he would feel if he was separated from his wife.

Watch Bob Layton’s editorial below:

For digital news, Global Edmonton received the Charlie Edwards Award for Spot News, the Digital Media Award (Large Market) and the Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage.

The Charlie Edwards Award and Ron Laidlaw Award were given for Global Edmonton’s online coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News: Fort McMurray wildfire

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage: Fort McMurray wildfire

In May 2016, wildfires forced about 80,000 residents of the Fort McMurray area to flee their homes. The blaze destroyed over 2,400 homes and other buildings and became one of the worst natural disasters in Canadian history. It was also the most expensive disaster in the country’s history for insurance providers. Global News provided extensive coverage of the state of emergency and its aftermath as the community, in the heart of Alberta’s oilsands, continues to rebuild to this day.

Digital Media Award (Large Market): Family Matters

The Digital Media Award was given to Global Edmonton for its Family Matters segment. In 2016, Global Edmonton launched the parenting segment to look at everything from sex ed to screen time and picky eating.

